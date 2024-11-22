Maltravers Road police raid: Drugs seized after dramatic police raid on house in Wybourn, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 13:05 GMT
Police forced their way into a house in a dramatic raid on a residential Sheffield street - and discovered a secret drugs farm.

South Yorkshire Police officers raided the house on Maltravers Road, near Wybourn, Sheffield, and found cannabis plants worth an estimated £170,000, as well as a set-up to cultivate them.

The plants have now been seized and will be destroyed. Officers have released pictures of what they found.

Cannabis plants were seized after a raid on Maltravers RoadCannabis plants were seized after a raid on Maltravers Road
Cannabis plants were seized after a raid on Maltravers Road | South Yorkshire Police

Police said they had acted on intelligence to raid the property, where they found 170 plants.

Inspector Katie Hammond, who leads the neighbourhood team in South East Sheffield, said: "A common misconception around cannabis farms is that they pose relatively low risk to the community.

"This is not true. Homes housing cannabis farms carry a serious fire risk as the electricity is often bypassed in an attempt to hide what is really going on inside.

Some of the plants that were seized by police. Photo: South Yorkshire PoliceSome of the plants that were seized by police. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Some of the plants that were seized by police. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

"We also know cultivations like the one we have found help to fund the illegal and extremely harmful activities of organised crime groups. We'll continue to work to dismantle cannabis farms and bring those who think they're above the law to justice.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate suspects in connection to the cannabis farm we found on Thursday."

Anyone with more information about the farm that was raided on Thursday, that may help police, can contact officers by calling 101. or online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/reportcrime.

Quote incident number 189 of November 21 when you get in touch.

Police are appealing for anyone who suspects there may be a secret cannabis farm near them to get in touch with them

They say clues include a powerful and sickly aroma coming from a property; frequent visitors to a home at all times of the day; noise that sounds like it's being generated by fans; and unusual adaptations, such as lots of wiring coming from a building.

