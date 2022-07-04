Major incident room set up to investigate non-recent child sexual exploitation in Sheffield and Rotherham

Operation Morph Charlie is a non-recent child sexual exploitation investigation being conducted by South Yorkshire police in Rotherham.

The investigation is described as “historic” and “complex “, and is being progressed by Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Aneela Khalil Khan.

According to a report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner, the enquiry has been ongoing for “some months” and resulted from a referral from West Yorkshire Police after disclosures were made to them.

A major incident room has been set up and the enquiry team currently consists of eight full time staff.

The investigation has expanded significantly over time and now consists of a number of adult victims who are actively engaging with the police and has led to the identification of 16 potential suspects.

The offences described occurred in the mid 1990’s at various locations across Sheffield and Rotherham, states the report.

“The investigation has moved into an arrest phase and eight of the identified suspects have now been arrested.

“The investigation is likely to run for a number of months, with good progress being made, SYP anticipate this investigation going to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) later this year.