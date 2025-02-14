Man arrested 'with knives and drugs' after Sheffield underpass chase

A man who ran from police when he saw officers at a Sheffield underpass was found to be carrying drugs and knives, say police.

South Yorkshire Police say officers from their Broomhall neighbourhood policing team stopped the man, who they thought was acting suspiciously, and searched him.

The force said in a statement: “When detained, he was searched and found in possession of a quantity of class A drugs, and three knives.

“He was arrested and a further search in custody found him to be in possession of a large amount of further class A drugs.”

Police said they have charged a man with possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine, and three counts of possessing a knife in a public place.

Police revealed the incident this week.

Earlier this week, a high profile march took place between Sheffield Town Hall and Bramall Lane, calling for action on knife crime.