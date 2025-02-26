Sheffield crime: Police sweep of city centre nets drugs, knife, e-bike and two truants
Officers said they also conducted seven stop-and-searches, seized an illegal e-bike and arrested four people - two on suspicion of theft from a shop and two for failing to appear at court.
Sergeant Simon Pickering said the truants were returned to the classroom and a meeting held with their school “to ensure their safety.”
He added: "Officers were out in large numbers on Monday and we received some really positive feedback from members of the public who came across us carrying out our work. We spoke to every business owner in the 'Gos Hawk Kilo' area, whose co-operation is always appreciated, and achieved some pleasing results.
"This policing operation is just one of a number we carry out in the city centre and I'd encourage everyone who lives, works, or studies here to speak to our officers about any concerns you might have when you see us out and about. Together we can make our fantastic city centre a safer place for everyone."
An “intense day of action” by Sheffield city centre neighbourhood policing team now takes place roughly every two months, he added.
They had seized more than 80 e-bikes and electric scooters.
By law, electric bikes cannot exceed a maximum speed of 15.5mph. Electric scooters cannot be ridden on a public road, cycle lane or pavement.