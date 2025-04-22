Mackenzie Ball: Murder probe after death of 20-year-old in Wickersley crash continues
Mackenzie Ball died at the scene of a collision in the Wickersley area of Rotherham on Sunday, June 2, 2024.
A silver Land Rover Discovery and a silver Subaru Forester were involved in a smash on Morthen Road, at the junction with Moat Lane. Both vehicles left the road.
Following the incident, the driver and three passengers from the Subaru Forester were reported to have fled from the scene on foot.
Mackenzie, who was a passenger in the Land Rover, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives subsequently launched a murder investigation and a number of arrests have been made since but no charges have yet been brought.
Speaking in October last year, the senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, said: “Our investigation into Mackenzie's death continues at pace and we are determined to secure justice for him and his family. We believe the car Mackenzie was travelling in was deliberately rammed off the road, and we believe there are people out there who know why this happened.
“At the centre of all of this is a young man who had his whole life ahead of him. His family deserve answers - and that is why I am directly appealing to anyone who has information which could help our investigation to get in touch with us.”
Mackenzie’s family released a statement in the wake of his death, which read: “Our family are absolutely devastated at the loss of our son Mac. He has been taken from us too soon.”
Dozens of tributes left at the scene of the crash described the young man as having a “heart of pure gold” and as being “one of a kind” and "caring and funny”.
Another read: “Mac, you turned into a fantastic young man. I’m so proud of you, things will never be the same. Will miss you mate.”
nyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 589 of June 2 when you get in touch.
Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org