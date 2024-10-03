Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal for new information has been launched four months after the death of a 20-year-old man in a crash in Rotherham.

Mackenzie Ball, aged 20, died at the scene of a crash in the Wickersley area of Rotherham on Sunday, June 2.

South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of the two-vehicle road traffic collision shortly after 4pm on Morthen Road, at the junction with Moat Lane.

It is reported that a silver Land Rover Discovery and a silver Subaru Forester were involved in a collision and left the road.

Mackenzie Ball, aged 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in the Rotherham area. | Ball family

Following the collision, the driver and three passengers of the Subaru Forester fled from the scene on foot.

Mackenzie, who was a passenger in the Land Rover, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives subsequently launched a murder investigation, and although a number of arrests have since been made, no one has yet been charged in connection with Mackenzie's death.

‘The car was deliberately rammed off the road’

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, said: “Four months have now passed since Mackenzie Ball sadly lost his life in what we believe was a targeted attack.

“Our investigation into Mackenzie's death continues at pace and we are determined to secure justice for him and his family. We believe the car Mackenzie was travelling in was deliberately rammed off the road, and we believe there are people out there who know why this happened.

“At the centre of all of this is a young man who had his whole life ahead of him. His family deserve answers - and that is why I am directly appealing to anyone who has information which could help our investigation to get in touch with us.”

You can report information to the force online, or by calling 101. PQuote incident number 589 of June 2 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. You could also be rewarded up to £1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest, or is significant use. Call Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.