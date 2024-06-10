Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraiser has seen thousands of pounds put towards giving a young man the ‘best send off’, after he was tragically killed in a car collision on Sunday, June 2.

Mackenzie ‘Mac’ Ball, aged 20, lost his life when in a silver Land Rover Discovery he was a passenger in collided with a Sabaru Forester on the afternoon of June 2. Both vehicles left the road, and Mackenzie was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The incident, which happened on Morthen Road, in Wickersley, Rotherham, has since seen a total of six people arrested by South Yorkshire Police - four of those on suspicion of murder.

Mackenzie Ball, aged 20, was tragically killed in a road traffic collision on June 2 2024.

In one week, a GoFundMe set up by Madison Kelly to raise money for Mackenzie’s funeral has gathered more than 400 donations. Over £10,860 has been raised, seeing the target of £7,000 extended to £12,000.

It reads: “As everyone knows Mac was sadly killed on 2/6/24, a pain no family expects. To give him the best send off, we need everyone’s help!”

In a tribute to Mackenzie, released by South Yorkshire Police, the family said: “Our family are absolutely devastated at the loss of our son Mac. He has been taken from us too soon.”

Dozens of tributes left at the scene of the crash described the young man as having a “heart of pure gold”, “one of a kind”, and as "caring and funny”.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information which could assist the investigation to contact the force online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 589 of June 2, 2024.

Dashcam footage can be submitted to [email protected]