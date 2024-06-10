Mackenzie Ball: More than £10,000 raised in a week for family of man, 20, killed in Rotherham car crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
A fundraiser has seen thousands of pounds put towards giving a young man the ‘best send off’, after he was tragically killed in a car collision on Sunday, June 2.
Mackenzie ‘Mac’ Ball, aged 20, lost his life when in a silver Land Rover Discovery he was a passenger in collided with a Sabaru Forester on the afternoon of June 2. Both vehicles left the road, and Mackenzie was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The incident, which happened on Morthen Road, in Wickersley, Rotherham, has since seen a total of six people arrested by South Yorkshire Police - four of those on suspicion of murder.
In one week, a GoFundMe set up by Madison Kelly to raise money for Mackenzie’s funeral has gathered more than 400 donations. Over £10,860 has been raised, seeing the target of £7,000 extended to £12,000.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
It reads: “As everyone knows Mac was sadly killed on 2/6/24, a pain no family expects. To give him the best send off, we need everyone’s help!”
In a tribute to Mackenzie, released by South Yorkshire Police, the family said: “Our family are absolutely devastated at the loss of our son Mac. He has been taken from us too soon.”
Dozens of tributes left at the scene of the crash described the young man as having a “heart of pure gold”, “one of a kind”, and as "caring and funny”.
Officers are appealing to anyone with information which could assist the investigation to contact the force online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 589 of June 2, 2024.
Dashcam footage can be submitted to [email protected]
To donate to the GoFundMe, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mckenzie-ball
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.