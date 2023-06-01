During a week of action in South Yorkshire as part of Operation Sceptre, the national week of intensive action to tackle knife crime, 57 arrests were also made. Teams across the force carried out a range of enforcement activity to tackle knife crime, as well as education and engagement activities designed to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife.

A range of weapons were surrendered into knife bins, and were recovered in sweeps of open spaces and during arrests.

In total, 55 knives were recovered from across South Yorkshire, including machetes, samurai swords, flick knives and lock knives.

17-year-old Mohammed Iqbal was stabbed to death following an incident in Crookes, Sheffield, last week

Through engagement and education in 42 schools, over 3,400 people gained a greater understanding of the dangers of knife crime and how to stay safe, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Across the country, officers seized almost 10,000 knives and made 1,693 arrests.

South Yorkshire Police’s knife crime lead, Detective Superintendent Dave Cowley, said: “We are committed to reducing the threat of knife crime within our communities and reducing the number of victims of knife crime. Operation Sceptre is an important week of action that helps us raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife.

“Tragically, only last week a teenager lost his life in Crookes, Sheffield, after he was allegedly stabbed. A man is charged with his murder. This devastating incident serves as an extremely sobering reminder of the importance of tackling this issue and I want to assure our communities that it remains a top priority.”

Det Supt Cowley added: “To have reached over 3,400 young people with our early intervention and engagement work in schools is a fantastic result. However, it’s important to note that our work continues beyond this national week of action and our officers are working every day to reduce the number of knives being carried and the number of people being hurt by them.”

“As always the public have a very import part to play in helping to keep knives off our streets. They can help us as an extra of eyes and ears in our fight against serious violence and knife crime, and by making a report to us you could help save a life,” Det Supt Cowley said.

“If you are worried that someone you know is carrying a knife, please report it. We can then take the necessary steps to safeguard them.”