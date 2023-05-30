A man accused of the murder of a teenage boy from Sheffield has made his first court appearance in connection with the case. This is everything known so far:

- Mohammed Iqbal, aged 17, died following an incident on the main road through Crookes just after 7pm on Thursday, 25 May.

- He had been stabbed once and despite the best efforts of police and paramedics at the scene, Mohammed could not be saved and was pronounced dead at hospital a short time later.

- He was laid to rest yesterday.

- Peshawa Ghaffour, 29, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, May 29) after being charged with murder.

- He also faces charges of possession of a firearm on arrest, possession of a bladed article, being in possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

- Two other men have been arrested in connection with the death. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later bailed. A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also bailed.

- Detectives investigating the death have trawled through CCTV foootage and have established that a number of restaurants, takeaway establishments and public houses along Crookes Road were busy at the time of the stabbing. They want to speak to all those in those venues, in particular The Ball public house.

- At least two buses were travelling past at the time, so detectives want to hear from passengers as well as motorists in the area who may have captured the incident on their dash cams.

- The place where Mohammed was found fatally injured was sealed off while police scenes of crime officers examined the scene and forensic work was carried out.- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 965 of May 25. Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org