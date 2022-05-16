Operation Sceptre: Sheffield knife crime to be tackled as part of nationwide campaign

This week sees the return of Operation Sceptre to the county, a national operation to tackle knife crime across the country.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Every year we take part in this nationwide operation to highlight the work that is being done to disrupt knife crime not just in South Yorkshire but also across the country.

“Throughout this week, we will be running targeted operations to tackle knife crime and criminal activity as well as raising awareness about the devastating effects it can have.

Knife crime will come under the spotlight in Sheffield.

“Every incident involving a knife is an incident too many and we know there is work to be done to stop organised gangs and educate young people about the dangers of carrying knives in South Yorkshire.