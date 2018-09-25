Machete-wielding robbers from Sheffield jailed for terrifying series of armed raids on shops across the city and South Yorkshire

A gang of robbers who carried out a series of armed raids at convenience stores have been jailed for more than 30 years.

Between March and April 2018, Shane Murphy, Richard Savory and Robert Dillon, threatened staff and stole thousands of pounds over the course of seven robberies and two attempted robberies at McColls and Co-op stores across the county.

Shane Murphy, Richard Savory and Robert Dillon have been jailed following a series of armed raids on Co-op stores and McColl's stores

During separate hearings at Sheffield Crown Court last week, the men were sentenced for their roles in each robbery.

Murphy, 41, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 16 years in prison, after admitting seven counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

Savory, 47, of Nether Shire Lane, Sheffield, was found guilty of two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Dillon, 73, of Bridle Stile Close, admitted one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Leading the investigation PC Simon Windsor said: “These men are calculated and violent criminals who deserve every second of their time behind bars.

“With Murphy as their ring leader, they threatened innocent members of staff and members of the public with knives, putting them through a horrendous ordeal in order to fund their significant drug habits.

“In some cases they waved a 12-inch machete at both staff and customers, or claimed to have a pistol with them, demanding cash without any thought for their actions."

He added: “Although no-one was injured during any of the robberies, their actions have left staff and members of the public traumatised.

“I hope this case serves as a stark warning to anyone who thinks they are above the law.”

Officers used CCTV, DNA techniques, items left at the scene as well as automatic number plate recognition technology to trace the three men.

PC Windsor added: “It is thanks to the bravery of the victims and witnesses that this gang is behind bars.

“I hope that this result will offer them some comfort. I know that the gang’s actions have caused them significant distress.

“I hope they can now get on with their lives, knowing that the offenders will be locked away for a long time.

“I would also like to thank every officer involved at every stage of these investigations, in particular DC Ben Taylor, who all worked tirelessly to bring the offenders to justice.”

Murphy admitted the following:

Robbery – Co-op, Bevan Way, Chapeltown – 18 March 2018

Attempted robbery – Co-op, Richmond Road, Sheffield – 21 March 2018

Robbery – Co-op, Mansfield Road, Sheffield – 21 March 2018

Attempted robbery – Co-op, Hoyland Road, Hoyland Common – 30 March 2018

Robbery – Co-op, Garage View Road, Rotherham – 30 March 2018

Robbery – Co-op, Brooklands Avenue, Sheffield – 4 April 2018

Robbery – McColl’s, Margetsopn Crescent, Sheffield – 8 April 2018

Robbery – McColl’s, Oaks Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham – 18 April 2018

Robbery – McColl’s, Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield – 24 April 2018

Savory was found guilty of the following:

Robbery - Co-op Bevan Way, Chapeltown – 18 March 2018

Attempted robbery – Co-op, Richmond Road, Sheffield – 21 March 2018

Robbery – Co-op, Mansfield Road, Sheffield – 21 March 2018

Dillon admitted the following:

Attempted robbery – Co-op, Richmond Road, Sheffield – 21 March 2018

Robbery – Co-op, Mansfield Road, Sheffield – 21 March 2018