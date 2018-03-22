Pensioner arrested after knife-wielding thugs strike two more Co-op stores in Sheffield

Have your say

Knife-wielding thugs have raided two more Co-op stores threatening staff and making off with cash and cigarettes.

Knife-wielding thugs have raided two more Co-op stores threatening staff and making off with cash and cigarettes.

Co-op on Richmond Road

The shops on Mansfield Road, Intake and Richmond Road, Richmond, were hit in short space of time after 8.45pm on Wednesday.

Police have arrested a 73-year-old man and a 46-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and attempted robbery in connection with both raids and remain in police custody.

Detectives believe the two incidents may be linked.

But officers believe the raids are not linked to armed robberies at Co-op stores in High Green and Burncross earlier this week.

In the first incident, two men armed with knives, approached the cashier and demanded money at the Co-op on Richmond Road, before fleeing empty handed.

Two men, again armed with knives, approached the cashier at the Co-op store on Mansfield Road around 10 minutes later, where they threatened the cashier before escaping with a substantial amount of money and cigarettes.

Nobody was injured in the robbery and attempted robbery.

In both incidents, one man is described as white, around 6’ 2” tall and of heavy build. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black chequered shirt.

The second man is described as white and shorter in stature. He was wearing a large black coat and black Adidas bottoms.

Anyone with any information is being urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1011 of 21 March 21.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.