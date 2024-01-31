Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police brought a South Yorkshire motorway to a standstill in the early hours before arresting a man who tried to drive the wrong way down the carriageway to escape.

Officers had been pursuing a car in the early hours of Monday morning (January 29) when the driver tried to escape by driving north on the southbound carriageway of the M18, near junction two in a silver Ford Mondeo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways had said on Monday that traffic had been stopped in both directions on the M18 northbound between junction one, Rotherham, and junction two, Doncaster, for a police operation.

File picture shows the M18. Picture: Google

The car was stopped at around 1am by South Yorkshire Police traffic officers

Police said in a statement: "On Monday (29 January) at 12.58am, Roads Policing Officers attempted to stop a silver Ford Mondeo due to its manner of driving.

"The Ford failed to stop, which resulted in a pursuit. The vehicle was tactically stopped on the M18 southbound near junction two, as it tried to drive contraflow going northbound on the southbound carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 27-year-old man was arrested for going equipped to steal and causing danger to road users."

A man has since been charged with causing danger to other road users and released on bail pending a court appearance.