News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

M18 motorway halted as cops chase car on wrong side of carriageway between Rotherham and Doncaster

An arrest was made.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 31st Jan 2024, 08:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police brought a South Yorkshire motorway to a standstill in the early hours before arresting a man who tried to drive the wrong way down the carriageway to escape.

Officers had been pursuing a car in the early hours of Monday morning (January 29) when the driver tried to escape by driving north on the southbound carriageway of the M18, near junction two in a silver Ford Mondeo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways had said on Monday that traffic had been stopped in both directions on the M18 northbound between junction one, Rotherham, and junction two, Doncaster, for a police operation.

File picture shows the M18. Picture: GoogleFile picture shows the M18. Picture: Google
File picture shows the M18. Picture: Google

The car was stopped at around 1am by South Yorkshire Police traffic officers

Police said in a statement: "On Monday (29 January) at 12.58am, Roads Policing Officers attempted to stop a silver Ford Mondeo due to its manner of driving.

"The Ford failed to stop, which resulted in a pursuit. The vehicle was tactically stopped on the M18 southbound near junction two, as it tried to drive contraflow going northbound on the southbound carriageway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A 27-year-old man was arrested for going equipped to steal and causing danger to road users."

A man has since been charged with causing danger to other road users and released on bail pending a court appearance. 

Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 28 of January 29, 2024.

Related topics:PoliceFordDoncaster PoliceM18South YorkshireRotherhamSouth Yorkshire PoliceTrafficDoncasterNational Highways