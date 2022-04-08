M1 Sheffield: Police halt traffic on motorway after stargazers are found laid on central reservation

Police halted the traffic on the M1 near Sheffield after two stargazers were found laid on the central reservation area.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 8th April 2022, 6:48 am

South Yorkshire Police said the stargazing duo were spotted at 3.30am today at Junction 34, for Tinsley and Meadowhall.

Read More

Read More
Drugged-up South Yorkshire pair left man to die in the road after erratic drivin...

Posting on Twitter, the force said: “We were called to reports of pedestrians on the motorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two stargazers were found laid on the central reservation area of the M1 at Junction 34, near Sheffield, in the early hours of this morning

“When we arrived, having stopped all traffic, we found two young males laid on the central reservation ‘stargazing’.

“Both removed, poor attitudes challenged and issued with tickets.”

MORE: Police uncover counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco during illegal dog breeding raid in South Yorkshire