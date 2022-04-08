Adam Jefferies, aged 32, of Pingles Crescent, Thrybergh, Rotherham; and Ben Archer, aged 24, of Calladine Way, Swinton, have both been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.

At 10.30pm on Friday, April 19, 2019, officers attended reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Broad Street in Rotherham.

The victim, 30 year-old Adam Cumpsty, from Rotherham, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Adam Jefferies (left) and Ben Archer

Enquiries identified that Adam was crossing the road while at work as a delivery driver on his way back to his car, parked on nearby Coleman Street.

Two vehicles in the area, a grey Ford Focus and a black BMW One Series, were reported as being driven erratically.

It was later found that the grey Ford Focus was responsible for the death of Adam Cumpsty.

The drivers of the cars, Jefferies and Archer, were found to be under the influence of drugs while driving and they immediately fled the scene, leaving Adam to die.

Investigating Officer PC James Durkin said: “Jefferies and Archer’s actions cost Adam his life.

“I am pleased that their sentencing reflects their disregard for Adam’s life by fleeing the scene and their lack of remorse.

“This case has been lengthy and complex and I would like to thank Adam’s family for their on-going support and dedication to get justice for Adam’s family.”