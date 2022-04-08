Police uncover counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco during illegal dog breeding raid in South Yorkshire
Police in South Yorkshire got more than they bargained for when they busted what they thought was an illegal dog breeding den.
Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team worked alongside Doncaster Council and the RSPCA to execute a warrant in Stainforth on Wednesday, April 6.
The warrant was in relation to illegal dog breeding at the location, but officers uncovered something slightly different.
A spokesman said: “On searching the site, it became clear that there was something else going on.
“Instead of finding puppies, some of the kennels actually contained boxes of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco. Well, where else would you keep them, a horsebox maybe?
“We then found a horsebox and the horse must be called Richmond Kingsize, as this is what we found inside.”
£5,000 in cash was also seized from the site along with approximately 800 packs of counterfeit tobacco.
Three males are now under investigation.
If you have any information about a suspected crime, phone 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.