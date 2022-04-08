Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team worked alongside Doncaster Council and the RSPCA to execute a warrant in Stainforth on Wednesday, April 6.

The warrant was in relation to illegal dog breeding at the location, but officers uncovered something slightly different.

A spokesman said: “On searching the site, it became clear that there was something else going on.

Police at the scene

“Instead of finding puppies, some of the kennels actually contained boxes of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco. Well, where else would you keep them, a horsebox maybe?

“We then found a horsebox and the horse must be called Richmond Kingsize, as this is what we found inside.”

£5,000 in cash was also seized from the site along with approximately 800 packs of counterfeit tobacco.

The kennels were full of counterfeit Richmonds

Three males are now under investigation.