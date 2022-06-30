Wanted BMW driver caught speeding past stunned police officers at 140mph on M1 in South Yorkshire

A disqualified driver who was wanted for failing to appear at court was captured speeding at 140mph on the M1 past shocked police officers.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 11:53 am

The BMW driver was clocked passing a South Yorkshire Police car on the motorway at double the national speed limit.

Sharing a photo today of the car, the force’s Operational Support team said: “Today’s lesson in top level buffoonery comes courtesy of the driver of this BMW, who decided that driving on the M1 at 140 miles per hour past one of our cars was a good idea.

The driver of this BMW was clocked by police doing 140mph on the M1 in South Yorkshire

“Needless to say the driver was stopped a few miles further down the motorway. Here like my Sunday roast gravy the plot thickens as the driver was circulated as wanted for failing to appear at court for driving whilst disqualified.”

The team added tha the motorist had spent the night in custody and would be ‘dealt with’ for his offences.

