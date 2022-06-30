The BMW driver was clocked passing a South Yorkshire Police car on the motorway at double the national speed limit.

Sharing a photo today of the car, the force’s Operational Support team said: “Today’s lesson in top level buffoonery comes courtesy of the driver of this BMW, who decided that driving on the M1 at 140 miles per hour past one of our cars was a good idea.

“Needless to say the driver was stopped a few miles further down the motorway. Here like my Sunday roast gravy the plot thickens as the driver was circulated as wanted for failing to appear at court for driving whilst disqualified.”