Police have revealed the crime drama that led to officers closing the M1 near Sheffield last night.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they closed the M1 on Monday evening in both directions, after suspects who were believed to have been involved in a burglary at the home of a 90 year old had been spotted there.

The police helicopter was also sent to the scene to help deal with the incident, which affected the road between junctions 30 and 31 yesterday evening, and also saw officers at Woodall service station. Both junctions are used by motorists from Sheffield.

The car entered Woodall Service station. Photo: Google. | Google

Officers explained the closure today, and told The Star in a statement: “Yesterday (April 14) at 6.58pm, a blue Volvo S60 vehicle reportedly involved in a burglary of a 90-year-old woman in Derbyshire was sighted by officers heading towards Junction 30 on the M1 northbound.

“The vehicle entered Woodall Services and three men left the car and fled the area.

“Officers attended and conducted an area search, supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and recovered the Volvo but were unable to locate the men.”

They said traffic was stopped in both directions between Junction 30 and Junction 31 whilst officers conducted the search.

National Highways had last night said that the road was closed because of a ‘police led incident’, and described emergency services as being on the scene.

By 7.44pm they were describing 30 minute delays above normal travel time both ways as traffic built up on both sides of the closure while police dealt with it.

They announced the re-opening shortly after 8pm, warning drivers the delays would take some time to clear.

