A Sheffield judge praised the bravery of two women who reported the 'dangerous' man who raped them, as he handed the violent thug responsible a sentence of more than 20 years.

Cowardly Luke Scott refused to remain on the prison video link for the entirety of a hearing held on March 27, 2024, as Judge Charles Thomas passed sentence upon him for raping two women in separate incidents carried out just a few months apart.

Judge Thomas said: "I want to pay tribute to the courage of both of the victims in the case for having the bravery and perseverance to come forward, and go through this process."

Scott, aged 32, had sought to deny responsibility for his crimes, but jurors rejected his account when they found him guilty of 14 serious offences, including three counts of rape, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of threats to kill, at the conclusion of a trial at the same court.

A statement submitted to the court by one of the complainants revealed how she continues to be plagued by nightmares and flashbacks, has suffered a significant 'deterioration' in her mental health and felt 'scared to leave the house for a very long time'.

Scott was found to have raped one of the complainants twice during the same incident, and the other complainant once.

The court heard how in the case of both women - neither of whom can be named for legal reasons - Scott violently assaulted them before raping them.

Judge Thomas said the violence used by Scott, of Derby Street, Heeley, Sheffield, against both women was ‘beyond what was necessary to commit the offences'.

In addition to praising the complainants for the bravery they have displayed, Judge Thomas also commended the jurors who returned to Sheffield Crown Court to witness Scott being sentenced for the 'significant interest' they have shown in the case.

Turning to mitigating factors, Judge Thomas described Scott as having had a 'difficult childhood'.

Judge Thomas told Scott that while that might help to 'explain' his previous behaviour towards women, he was keen to stress it 'does not excuse' it.

He also noted that Scott had spent 'much of the last decade in custody,' and his father died during his last spell behind bars.

Judge Thomas jailed Scott for 18 years, and said he felt it necessary to extend his licence period by four years - bringing his total sentence to 22 years - after deeming him to be a 'dangerous' offender.

He said that in his view, Scott posed a 'risk of serious harm' to women.

"That risk is real now, and will remain high for some time," Judge Thomas said.

Scott will be forced to spend at least two-thirds of his sentence in prison, and was also told he will be required to sign on to the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Speaking after Scott was jailed, Investigations Officer Alyshea Sharp described him as a 'dangerous man who should be nowhere near women'.

She continued: "I want to personally commend the two victims in this case for their immense bravery in telling police what happened. Taking that first step and disclosing abuse can be a daunting step, but in doing so they have ensured that Scott is no longer walking the streets of our community where he could have gone on to cause further harm.

"By pleading not guilty, Scott forced his victims to relive the abuse he subjected them to and I am pleased the jury returned a guilty verdict and Scott is now behind bars for a very long time.

"We want victims of rape, abuse and any form of assault to know that we are here to listen to them and to offer the appropriate help and support to keep you safe from offenders like Scott.