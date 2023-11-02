Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A West Yorkshire man wanted on suspicion of a murder in Leeds may be in Sheffield, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police are asking Sheffield residents for help to find Louis Grant, a.k.a. O'Brien, aged 29, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Emmanuel Nyabako, 19, in Leeds.

Have you seen Louis Grant (AKA O’Brien) aged 29, thought to be in Sheffield? He is wanted by West Yorkshire Police on suspicion of a murder in Leeds.

Emmanuel was stabbed in an incident in Francis Street, Chapeltown in the early hours of August 26, suffering fatal injuries.

Now, officers conducting enquiries in the Sheffield area are asking residents for help to find Grant/O ‘Brien.

A second man, Emile Riggan, 22, is also wanted over the alleged killing and is believed to have travelled to Ireland.

Emile Riggan, 22, is also wanted in connection with the alleged murder of Emmanuel Nyabako. West Yorkshire Police say it is believed he has travelled to Ireland.

Another male, Phillip Bryant, 32, of Skinner Lane in Leeds, has so far been charged with Emmanuel’s murder and was remanded in court custody pending trial A 15-year-old school boy and 34-year-old woman also arrested in connection with the offence remain on police bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team in West Yorkshire Police, said: “Our investigation into Emmanuel’s murder continues and we are now in a position to issue images of two males wanted on suspicion of his murder.

“We believe Louis Grant, who also goes by O’Brien, is active in the Sheffield area and that Emile Riggan travelled to the Republic of Ireland by ferry.