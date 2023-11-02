Louis Grant: West Workshire man wanted on suspicion of murder in Leeds may be in Sheffield
A West Yorkshire man wanted on suspicion of a murder in Leeds may be in Sheffield, police have said.
West Yorkshire Police are asking Sheffield residents for help to find Louis Grant, a.k.a. O'Brien, aged 29, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Emmanuel Nyabako, 19, in Leeds.
Emmanuel was stabbed in an incident in Francis Street, Chapeltown in the early hours of August 26, suffering fatal injuries.
Now, officers conducting enquiries in the Sheffield area are asking residents for help to find Grant/O ‘Brien.
A second man, Emile Riggan, 22, is also wanted over the alleged killing and is believed to have travelled to Ireland.
Another male, Phillip Bryant, 32, of Skinner Lane in Leeds, has so far been charged with Emmanuel’s murder and was remanded in court custody pending trial A 15-year-old school boy and 34-year-old woman also arrested in connection with the offence remain on police bail.
Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team in West Yorkshire Police, said: “Our investigation into Emmanuel’s murder continues and we are now in a position to issue images of two males wanted on suspicion of his murder.
“We believe Louis Grant, who also goes by O’Brien, is active in the Sheffield area and that Emile Riggan travelled to the Republic of Ireland by ferry.
“We are conducting enquiries with partners in both locations and would ask anyone who can help us locate either man to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, ( HMET) at West Yorkshire Police." Anyone with information can contact officers by calling 101 and asking for West Yorkshire Police, quoting crime reference number 13230475319. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going online.