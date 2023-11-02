E-ACT Pathways: Police called after sign warning 'an attack will happen' found on Sheffield school gates
The sign, which one parent called "unsettling", references "lockdowns" and "Hamas".
An investigation has been launched after an "unsettling" sign warning "an attack will happen" was found by parents on the gates of a Sheffield school.
The handwritten A4 sign was found in a plastic pocket and tied with string to the gates of E-ACT Pathways Academy in Longley.
The disturbing notice, which one parent called "unsettling", references "lockdowns" and "Hamas", before concluding that "an attack will happen" and to "keep [children] home".
A spokesperson for Pathways Academy said police had been contacted over the incident.
They said: "We are aware of a poster left on the school gates and subsequently shared on social media that raised concerns about a potential threat to the school.
"We promptly reported this to the police, and we are working closely with them to ensure a thorough investigation.
"The safety and security of our children, staff, and school community are our utmost priorities. Our school is safe, secure, and open as usual."