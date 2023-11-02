Cases included verbal abuse for someone's sexual orientation and flytipping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest cases heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard between October 23 and October 30, 2023.

The following sentences have been passed:

Driving-related offences

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Eyre, 57, of Callow Mount; drink driving (twice over limit); fined £162, surcharge £62, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmad Zaki Shinwari, 30, of Lifford Street; speeding (36mpg in a 30mph area); fined £100, surcharge £40, three points.

Haidar Ali, 27, of Bannham Road; speeding (36mph in a 30mph area); fined £100, surcharge £40, three points.

Stephen Kevin Kettlewell, 59, of Beck Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, six points.

Thomas Jon Jon Evison, 34, of Woolley Wood Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Hughes, 52, of Romandale Gardens; failure to give identity of a driver, fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Maciej Olenski, 47, Neill Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Connor Sedgwick, 22, Wordsworth Avenue; driving electric scooter without insurance, without licence; fined £120, surcharge £48, disqualified for six months.

Armir Xhahu, 26, of Middlewood Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Syed Muhammed Ali Shah, 53, of Sharrow Lane; driving through red light; fined £80, surcharge £32, three points.

Corben Micheal Hutchinson, 21, of Barrie Road; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months.

Victor Chikezie Ikeanyi, 36, Randall Street; speeding (68mph in a 60mph area); fined £80, surcharge £32, three points.

Hisham Ahmed Ahmed, 44, of Edward Street Flats; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £173, surcharge £69, costs £110, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Nnamdi Ajaero, 32, of Merton Lane; driving through lane close traffic signal, without licence; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £110, three points.

Olabanji Fulani, 38, of Bellhouse Road; speeding (60mph in a 50mph area); fined £80, surcharge £32, three points.

Fahima Jama, 27, Normanton Gardens; speeding (48mph in a 30mph area); fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £110, four points.

Sohali Mahmood, 30, Greasbro Road; driving without due care and attention; fined £261, surcharge £104, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yusef Obaid, 31, of Oxford Street; drug driving (cannabis); fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £105, 11 points.

Antonio Costa, 59, of Callow Mount; driving without insurance; £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

Siraj Khan, 47, Wake Road; driving while using mobile phone; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £110, six points.

Theft

Christopher Harrison, 48, of Smelter Wood Crescent; trespassing, theft x3 (£210 of air fragrance, chocolate, laundry products, and an air fryer from Wilkinson's; £177 of sweaters from Marks & Spencers); Community order, compensation £240.

Environmental offences

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamit Cigci, 38, of Uttley Close; allowed waste to accumulate outside business on Hartley Brook Road in breach of abatement order; fined £326, surcharge £130, costs £150.

Ian Kitteridge, 60, of Tennyson Road; flytipping on Freedom Road; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £120.

Simon Sykes, 35, Murdock Road; flytipping on Long Lane; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £300.

Violent, abusive or weapon-related offences

Richard David Horton, 50, of Kashmir Gardens; criminal damage (door worth £200); conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph Henry Randall, 38, of Elm Road; threatening or abusive words and/or behaviour; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

Mohammed Alsaroori, 35, of Wharncliffe Avenue; assault, criminal damage (electric scooter, £1,200); community order, electronically monitored curfew, restraining order, compensation £280, costs £85.

Connor Turner, 32, of llys Carchar, Mold; at Sheffield Railway Station, threatening, abusive or insulting words and/or behaviour, motivated by victim's sexual orientation; 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, fined £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Drug-related offences