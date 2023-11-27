Police are investigating, and are asking for the public's help to identify the man depicted in this e-fit image.

Officers investigating a report of outraging public decency in a Sheffield park have released this e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident is alleged to have taken place in Longley Park, Sheffield at around 3.50pm on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, when it is reported that 'a man was seen performing a lewd act in the trees in the park'.

Officers investigating a report of outraging public decency in a Sheffield park have released this e-fit image of a man they would like to identify

The spokesperson continued: "The man is also reported to have a sworn at a member of the public who asked him to leave.

"Officers have carried out a number of enquiries since this was reported to us and now we are asking for the public’s help.

"The suspect is described as a black man with dark brown facial hair, who was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a dark blue hooded top.

"Do you know this man?"

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Please quote incident number 580 of October 10, 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.