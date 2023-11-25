4 . Wentworth

Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham, is one of the nation's largest and grandest stately homes, which has featured in numerous films and TV shows. For Christmas, visitors are invited to explore the house as never before by wandering through the State Rooms and West Front Gardens, upon which a magical enchantment has been placed. There will be a light trail to explore as darkness sets in, and the chance to ride on a miniature train and tuck into treats from the festive food village. Wentworth is also home to Wentworth Castle Gardens, run by the National Trust, and the popular Wentworth Garden Centre, which has its own farm and children's play area. The village is also home to a handful of small craft shops and a popular pub, among other businesses. Photo: Simon Hulme