Sheffield Christmas day trips 2023: 11 of the best nearby towns and villages for a December day trip

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 25th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT

There's lots happening in Sheffield this winter.

But for those looking to venture a bit further afield in the run-up to Christmas, there is no shortage of charming towns and villages just a short journey away to choose from.

Whether you're after independent shops in which to find unique gifts, traditional pubs where you can cosy up in front of a roaring fire or pretty countryside walks, you're spoilt for choice.

There are also plenty of things for children and adults to do on Sheffield's doorstep, from exploring castles and caves in the Peak District to visiting the birthplace of the industrial revolution or taking a picturesque canal boat trip.

We've picked some of the best towns and villages to visit on a day trip from Sheffield, all of which can be reached in around an hour or less by car, train or bus.

Their pretty riverside setting and variety of attractions to keep visitors of all ages entertained make the neighbouring tows of Matlock and Matlock Bath a popular choice for day trippers. There are plenty of independent shops to browse, along with a plethora of pubs, restaurants and cafes at which to take a break

1. Matlock and Matlock Bath

Their pretty riverside setting and variety of attractions to keep visitors of all ages entertained make the neighbouring tows of Matlock and Matlock Bath a popular choice for day trippers. There are plenty of independent shops to browse, along with a plethora of pubs, restaurants and cafes at which to take a break Photo: Google

Buxton, which is about an hour's drive from Sheffield, looks pretty at any time of year but it's particularly resplendent in the snow. Buxton is famous for its 'healing' spa water and is also England's joint highest market town, with plenty of independent shops at which to find some unique Christmas gifts.

2. Buxton

Buxton, which is about an hour's drive from Sheffield, looks pretty at any time of year but it's particularly resplendent in the snow. Buxton is famous for its 'healing' spa water and is also England's joint highest market town, with plenty of independent shops at which to find some unique Christmas gifts. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Delicious as they are, there's much more to Bakewell than the puddings for which it is most famous. The picturesque town on the banks of the river Wye, with its pretty stone buildings, boasts a bustling market every Monday and a wide selection of shops, selling everything from clothes to handmade chocolates, to explore throughout the week.

3. Bakewell

Delicious as they are, there's much more to Bakewell than the puddings for which it is most famous. The picturesque town on the banks of the river Wye, with its pretty stone buildings, boasts a bustling market every Monday and a wide selection of shops, selling everything from clothes to handmade chocolates, to explore throughout the week. Photo: National World

Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham, is one of the nation's largest and grandest stately homes, which has featured in numerous films and TV shows. For Christmas, visitors are invited to explore the house as never before by wandering through the State Rooms and West Front Gardens, upon which a magical enchantment has been placed. There will be a light trail to explore as darkness sets in, and the chance to ride on a miniature train and tuck into treats from the festive food village. Wentworth is also home to Wentworth Castle Gardens, run by the National Trust, and the popular Wentworth Garden Centre, which has its own farm and children's play area. The village is also home to a handful of small craft shops and a popular pub, among other businesses.

4. Wentworth

Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham, is one of the nation's largest and grandest stately homes, which has featured in numerous films and TV shows. For Christmas, visitors are invited to explore the house as never before by wandering through the State Rooms and West Front Gardens, upon which a magical enchantment has been placed. There will be a light trail to explore as darkness sets in, and the chance to ride on a miniature train and tuck into treats from the festive food village. Wentworth is also home to Wentworth Castle Gardens, run by the National Trust, and the popular Wentworth Garden Centre, which has its own farm and children's play area. The village is also home to a handful of small craft shops and a popular pub, among other businesses. Photo: Simon Hulme

