An on-the-run prisoner could be in South Yorkshire, it has emerged.

Liam Lytollis left HMP Sudbury, near Ashbourne, Derbyshire, last night and has not been seen since.

The 31-year-old convict was transferred to the open prison in October 2024.

He is white, slim and has dark brown, short hair. He also has a full, brown beard.

Lytollis has links to Doncaster in South Yorkshire as well as Gainsborough in Lincolnshire.

Derbysire Constabulary said: “We are appealing for information after a convict absconded from HMP Sudbury.

“Members of the public are asked not to approach Lytollis, and instead contact us with reference 1,210 of 6 February.”

HMP Sudbury is a rehabilitation and resettlement prison with the aim of providing prisoners with new skills to help them upon their eventual release back into the community.

Prisoners are required to work, attend education classes or training courses.

Call the force on 101.