A Sheffield man who raped a young girl over a seven year period has been branded “evil” and “sadistic”.

Ricky Bellion sexually abused his victim in the 1980s and 1990s, with his crimes against her beginning when she was just 10 years old.

Rapist Ricky Bellion | SYP

After reporting Bellion 2019, an investigation was launched, which resulted in the 60-year-old being imprisoned for more than two decades yesterday.

Bellion’s grooming of his young victim began when the victim attended public swimming sessions at the now defunct St James’ Baths in Doncaster.

A further victim also came forward in 2019, resulting in Bellion being charged with a total of nine counts of sexual abuse, including multiple counts of rape and indecent assault.

He denied any criminality, resulting in an 11-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court in November 2024.

Bellion, of Washington Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of all counts on 25 November and remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing at the same court yesterday, where he was jailed for 22 years.

The victim who initially reported Bellion, labelled him "sadistic" and "evil” and said that her quest for justice has now "unmuted" her voice and "increased my confidence beyond my own expectations or predictions".

She added: "The shame and secrecy the crimes made me have, are slowly being lifted. It has been like a like a horrid lead weight on me, that has been crushing my inner soul and mind over the years.

"To finally get justice, is beyond any words or feelings that I can ever attempt to describe or express.

"The audacity of him to remain acting like an innocent man from the very start of this case, has been insulting, when all along, there were never any doubts about the truth."

In a letter written to Detective Sergeant Joanna Vine, who worked on the case for a number of years alongside now retired DC Janine Innes, the victim wrote: "I want to express the most extensive level of personal gratitude first for of all, to you, for all the hard work that you have put into my case from the outset.

"It's taken great effort, determination and insistence to get this far. Words will never thank you enough for all the effort this has taken professionally and for all the extra input needed, where it has required the 'above and beyond' efforts to ensure this case reached its conclusion.

"The journey to get to reach this day has been very hard, and at times I had lost the determination and strength to see this through.

"Something in me, however, had that endurance to keep on going, and to not be flattened by lengthy delays and complications. The determination and inner strength have got me to where I am now.

"I will never ever forget, each and every person and the organisations who have supported me along the way in this process.

Speaking after yesterday’s sentencing, DS Vine said: "Both victims deserve enormous credit for reporting Bellion’s crimes to police, and I hope this case goes to show that it does not matter how long ago it happened - we will always strive for justice.

"This was a very lengthy and complex investigation, and I am pleased Bellion has been given a significant custodial sentence.

"Please remember it is never too late to report a sexual offence. If you have been a victim or you know someone who has been a victim of this crime, please know that we are here to listen to you and support you through every step of the process."