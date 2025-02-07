A taxi driver was set upon in his car in Sheffield by two robbers wearing ski masks and armed with weapons.

The driver was sitting in his vehicle on Skinnerthorpe Road, just off Barnsley Road, Sheffield, on Monday, February 3, when he was reportedly approached by the men at around 8.45pm.

Police said he was attacked with weapons, and a knife was reportedly brandished during the robbery, with the victim’s phone and cash being taken.

The Private Hire & Taxi Monthly newspaper reported that the two men had fled the scene after members of the public intervened.

It said the driver’s face was badly bruised face and he was bleeding heavily following the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, and quoting incident number 911 of February 3.