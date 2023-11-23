"Whatever sentence I pass, she will never recover her lost childhood or adolescence…she will never be fully healed.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the face of a convicted rapist, who has shown 'no remorse' for the heinous offence he committed against a ‘vulnerable’ seven-year-old girl.

Leslie Winfindale sought to deny his guilt, but was convicted of rape at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial in September 2023

After a Sheffield Crown Court jury found Leslie Winfindale guilty of raping the girl, the 57-year-old was given almost two months to reflect on his offending behaviour - and its impact on his victim, who has spent more than 25 years traumatised by his actions.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But during a sentencing hearing held at the same court on November 23, 2023, Winfindale’s barrister, Vanessa Saxton, said he ‘still maintains his own position’.

Jailing Winfindale, Judge Sarah Wright told him: “It took a considerable amount of courage [for your victim] to speak up and give evidence, and she should be commended for that.”

Read More Sheffield MP Louise Haigh explains cycling comments after backlash over interview

“In contrast, you’ve shown no remorse…whatever sentence I pass, she will never recover her lost childhood or adolescence…she will never be fully healed.”

Jurors found Winfindale guilty of a charge of rape of a female under 16 on September 29, 2023, following four hours and 13 minutes of deliberation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Wright said that after seeing Winfindale’s victim give evidence during the course of the trial, she has ‘no doubts whatsoever that she has suffered severe psychological harm’ as a consequence of the rape, which took place in ‘1985 or so’ when Winfindale, of Vale Road, Thrybergh, Rotherham, was aged 19.

Judge Wright continued: “After she fell asleep, you raped her. Your offence has had a profound effect on her. She was unable to speak up."

“Your behaviour has affected her whole life, causing issues with relationships and her feeling unable to express her feelings, to the extent that, in due course, she attempted to take her own life. She suffers from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). Anyone who heard her account could not fail to be moved by [hearing of] the trauma you have caused her,” Judge Wright said, adding that, in her view, the complainant - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was ‘vulnerable’ at the time of the offence.

In mitigation, Ms Saxton referred Judge Wright to his psychological report, the contents of which were not disclosed in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Judge Wright said it is ‘clear’ Winfindale has ‘particular developmental difficulties,’ and that she would be ‘mindful’ of the sentencing guidelines relating to defendants with such conditions.

She also noted that provisions were made for an intermediary to ‘assist’ Winfindale during his trial but he ‘disengaged with that process’.

Ms Saxton told the court that Winfindale has caring responsibilities for his son, and suggested he is likely to be 'greatly' impacted by Winfindale being sent to prison.

Sending him to begin a nine-year prison sentence, Judge Wright told Leslie Winfindale: “You know that only a substantial prison sentence is appropriate in relation to this very serious offence.”

Sending him to begin a nine-year prison sentence, Judge Wright told Winfindale: “You know that only a substantial prison sentence is appropriate in relation to this very serious offence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Wright also made Winfindale the subject of a one-year extended licence, bringing his total sentence to 10 years.