“This was an extremely violent and racist incident that caused great distress to the victims, and also caused a lot of concerns locally."

A group have been put behind bars for their roles in a violent altercation, which took place on a Sheffield street.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how officers were called to The Oval in Firth Park on June 15, 2022, following reports of disorder in the street.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Investigations found that family members David Bean, Kacey Bean, Kian Bean and Danny Bean assaulted the residents of a neighbouring property, with David Bean throwing alcohol over them and shouting racist abuse.

A group have been put behind bars for their roles in a violent altercation, which took place on The Oval in Firth Park. Pictured is group member David Bean

"Both Kacey Bean and Danny Bean were found to have assaulted members of the neighbouring household, pulling them to the floor by their hair, before they were kicked by Kian Bean.

"Footage obtained also showed Danny Bean chasing people down the street with an axe in his hand. A number of weapons, including a bat, two axes and a wooden handle, were seized at the scene from Danny Bean’s car."

Speaking in court, Judge Moor-Taylor said: “David Bean you are 52, Kacey Bean is 22 years, Kian Bean is 19 years, Danny Bean is 29 – you each fall to be sentenced in respect of your role in a shameless episode of racist behaviour towards a neighbour, some of which was caught on body cam footage of police when they arrived.

“Each is unhampered by any sense of civilised values. [This] very serious incident of its kind had adverse consequences for the family that lived next door to you. [I have] no doubt whatsoever that you all plainly deserve a custodial sentence.”

David Bean, aged 52, of The Oval, pleaded guilty to affray and racially aggravated public order. On Monday, November 20, 2023, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Danny Bean, aged 29, of The Oval, pleaded guilty to assault and possession of a bladed article, and was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Kacey Bean, aged 22, of Skelton Walk, pleaded guilty to affray and assault, and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Kian Bean, age 19, of Southey Crescent, pleaded guilty to affray and assault, was sentenced to 14 months in a youth offending institute and disqualified from driving for two years.

Kian was sentenced at the same time for his involvement in an incident on 1 October 2021, in which he was driving a car which clipped someone waiting for a taxi on Division Street in Sheffield, before the occupants got out of the out of the vehicle and threw a metal canister at the victim causing minor injuries.

Commenting after the group were sentenced, Local Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant, Matt Cook, said: “This was an extremely violent and racist incident that caused great distress to the victims, and also caused a lot of concerns locally at the time due to the abusive and violent nature of the incident.