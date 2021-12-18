Learner driver caught by South Yorkshire police driving on hard shoulder of M18
South Yorkshire Police have reported finding a learner driving solo on the hard shoulder of the M18.
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 9:20 pm
The South Yorkshire Police Operational Support team (who post on Twitter as @SYPOperations) tweeted this evening:
“M18: Returning to base when we see this car (up ahead) driving down the hard shoulder at 70mph as if it was a live lane..
“Vehicle quickly stopped & it transpires the driver is an unsupervised provisional licence holder!
“Reported to court for multiple offences. Vehicle seized.”