Learner driver caught by South Yorkshire police driving on hard shoulder of M18

South Yorkshire Police have reported finding a learner driving solo on the hard shoulder of the M18.

By Julia Armstrong
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 9:20 pm

The South Yorkshire Police Operational Support team (who post on Twitter as @SYPOperations) tweeted this evening:

“M18: Returning to base when we see this car (up ahead) driving down the hard shoulder at 70mph as if it was a live lane..

“Vehicle quickly stopped & it transpires the driver is an unsupervised provisional licence holder!

“Reported to court for multiple offences. Vehicle seized.”

South Yorkshire Police have tweeted about a lone learner driver travelling on the M18 hard shoulder