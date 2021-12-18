This information was issued online by Sheffield City Council at sheffnews.com/news/access-to-covid-vaccinations-in-sheffield?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=, where you can find a full list for December.

Sheffield NHS is aiming to give 30,000 Covid booster vaccinations this weekend as fears mount over the fast spread of the Omicron variant.

If you prefer not to queue, you can also book an appointment online at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination or call 119 free of charge.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust says: “Anyone aged 18 and over is now eligible for a first, second or booster vaccine. For boosters you need to be three months since the date of your second vaccination.

"You can book ahead from two months after your second vaccination on the national COVID vaccination booking website and you will be given a date which is after the three-month date.

“16-to-18-year-olds are also now eligible for a first and second vaccination and 12-to-15-year-olds are eligible for a first dose.”

Where can I get a Covid boost jab?

People queuing for their COVID-19 booster jab yesterday, Friday, at Heeley Church as the Omnicron variant rips through the British population - it's NOT open this weekend, though

List of vaccination centres open this weekend:

St Peter's and St Oswald's, Abbeydale and Millhouses - Abbeydale and Bannerdale Roads, Sheffield, S7 2DL (1AST Pharmacy)

16yrs+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd vaccinations (for people with weakened immune systems) & Boosters

Walk-in/National Booking Portal

Pfizer & Moderna

December:Sat & Sun, 9am-3pm

Pop-up Vaccination clinic, Covid Community Shop, Stall 34, Sheffield Moor Markets, City Centre

16yrs+ 1st, 2nd & Boosters (for people who cannot attend a site locally to them or book online)

Walk in

Pfizer

Sat December 18, 10am-4pm

Pop-up Vaccination clinic, Sheffield Interchange (Bus Stn), Stand A, Pond Street, Sheffield

16yrs+ 1st, 2nd & Boosters (for people who cannot attend a site locally to them or book online)

Walk in

Pfizer

Sunday December 19, 11am-4pm

Burngreave Vestry Hall, 2 Burngreave Road, S3 9DD (Swift Pharmacy)

16yrs+ 1st, 2nd & Boosters

Walk in

Pfizer

Sat 18 & Sun 19, 8.30am-6pm

Page Hall Pharmacy, 17-19 Page Hall Road, Sheffield, S4 8GS

16yrs+ 1st, 2nd & Boosters

Walk in

Pfizer/Moderna

December: Thurs 16th-Tues 21st, 9.30am-5.30pm

Seven Hills Pharmacy, 78 Wincobank Avenue, Sheffield, S5 6AZ

16yrs+ 1st, 2nd & Boosters

Walk in

Pfizer

Fri December 17-19, 8am-9.30pmMon 20th-Tues 21st, 9am-7pm

The Mathews Practice, Belgrave Medical Centre, 22 Asline Road, S2 4UJ

18yrs+ 1st, 2nd & Boosters

Walk in

Pfizer