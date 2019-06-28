Large police and mountain rescue team presence on Sheffield estate as search for missing Minod Monger continues
Police officers and mountain rescue team volunteers are searching parts of a Sheffield estate today as the hunt for a man missing man continues.
Officers and mountain rescue volunteers are searching the Parson Cross area this morning in a bid to locate 23-year-old Minod Monger, who has been missing since Monday, June 10.
Minod, originally from Nepal, went missing from his home in Ecclesfield and was last seen in Parson Cross later that day.
Because of vulnerabilities he has, anyone who sees Minod should call 999 immediately.
It is thought that he could become distressed if approached by a stranger.
Anyone with information which could help the search should call 101 and quote incident number 715 of June 19.