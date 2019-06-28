Street cameras installed in Sheffield suburb - but not everyone is happy for this reason
The installation of CCTV cameras in a crime-hit Sheffield suburb has been met with a mixed reaction from residents.
Police have sited the cameras in Machin Bank, Nether Edge, in response to concerns about anti-social behaviour.
Officers said the move should help to provide reassurance to members of the public, help to detect suspects and ultimaterly reduce crime in the area.
But the move has sparked a mixed reaction from Star readers, many of whom have taken to Facebook to make their feelings known on the matter.
Paul Metcalf believes the installation of CCTV cameras “doesn't stop behaviour or even crime.” and added: “The only thing it does is identify and even then, only sometimes.”
Joanne Howe believes once criminals spot the cameras they will “just move out of sight.”
Jodie Egan is of the opinion that we should “sort the prison system out” which would make for a real deterrent.
Issie Dexter believes that “If someone wants to be anti-social, they will. Camera or not.”
Simon Bell posted: “A camera won't make a lot of difference. What's needed are policemen walking the beat.”
But others were more in favour of the move.
Giusy Sergi saidf it is “better than nothing.”
Kevin Hill added: “Whether it reduces problems or just helps identify the guilty, good move.
“Make sure it’s a good picture.”
Chris Jackson described it as a “deterrent to some extent hopefully.”
The police team who installed it took to Facebook to explain the reasons behind the move.
They said: “We have installed CCTV on Machon Bank due to concerns of ongoing anti-social behaviour in this area.
“It is a useful tool which is effective in identifying detecting and reducing crime.
“I hope this will give public reassurance and show that we are listening to your concerns and acting on them.”
Police have used CCTV as a method of halting crime in other areas too.
The cameras were recently installed in Conisbrough town centre in Doncaster in a bid to reduce crime and disorder incidents.
Anyone with concerns about crime can ring police on 101.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.