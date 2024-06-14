Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been handed long sentences for helping the killers after a drive-by shooting at a Sheffield car wash.

The pair both pleaded guilty to assisting an offender in connection with the death of Lamar Leroy Griffiths, aged 21.

Nasser Nashir (left) and Abdul Hakim have been jailed for helping the killers of Lamar Griffiths after a drive-by at a Sheffield car wash. | syp

Lamar died in March 2022 after two men fired multiple gunshots at Diamond Hand Car Wash in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.

His killers have yet to be brought before the courts. Now Abdul Hakim and Nasser Nashir have been sentenced for helping them evade justice.

Hakim, 26, of Cardwell Drive, Sheffield, was jailed for a total of seven years and eight months for assisting an offender and arson, as well as possessing an offensive weapon in a public place in relation to a separate incident.

Nashir, 33, of Kirton Road, Sheffield, has been jailed for five years for assisting an offender.

DCI Andrea Bowell, who is the senior investigating officer, said: "Hakim made attempts to set fire and destroy the vehicle used in the attack at Diamond Car Wash.

"Both he and Nashir then made extensive car journeys, driving the suspects to various points of exit within the UK, in order to help them flee the country.

"They were determined and persistent in their efforts and faced challenges due to Covid restrictions which were in place at the time.

"After Hakim and Nashir were arrested, we knew that in order to secure the necessary charges, the CPS had to be satisfied that they both did this in full knowledge that those individuals had been involved in a serious offence."

Lamar Leroy Griffiths, who was 21 years old, died from his injuries after multiple gun shots were fired at Diamond Hand Car Wash in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.

DCI Andrea Bowell added: “This is an important day for Lamar’s family and friends. Lamar was simply going about his normal life and we do not believe he was the intended target of this terrifying attack.

"The investigation into this case has been complex and lengthy and we realise that a wait for justice takes a further toll on a grieving family.

"From the outset, we have been determined to bring to justice not only those who fired the fatal shots but also those who assisted them in their efforts to avoid capture.