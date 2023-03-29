The unknown gunman who murdered 21-year-old Lamar Leroy Griffiths as he sat with a friend at a Sheffield car wash is still on the loose one year on.

Lamar tragically died on March 29, 2022, after he was shot as he sat inside a friend’s car on Burngreave Road. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.45pm, following reports of a shooting.

Lamar was taken to hospital by taxi before police officers arrived, where he was sadly pronounced dead, despite the best efforts of hospital staff. He was not known to the police and it is believed the bullet that killed him was not meant for him. He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, his family say.

South Yorkshire Police’s Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, said: “We are now one year on from the shocking events of that night, in which Lamar was sitting inside a blue BMW parked inside the car wash when a second vehicle, a Ford Fiesta, pulled up nearby.”

South Yorkshire Police want to trace the cyclist in the green top plus the owners of the two vehicles pictured, as part of the investigation into the murder of Lamar Griffiths

Later in the evening, police received reports of a white Fiesta on fire in Darnall and it is believed this is the car used in Lamar’s murder.

DCI Bowell continued: “We know two suspects ran from the Fiesta into the car wash and several shots were fired towards the BMW, fatally injuring Lamar. This happened at a busy time of day, and we know there will be people out there with information about what happened that are yet to come forward and speak with us.

“To that end, we are releasing some stills of a cyclist and some vehicles that we believe were travelling close to the Fiesta around the time of the murder and may hold information. If any of these vehicles are yours, please get in touch.”

The images released by South Yorkshire Police are of a grey small car, a large light grey/silver pick-up truck and a man dressed in a bright green coat on a bicycle. Investigators would like to hear from the cyclist and those who own the vehicles.

The gunman who fatally shot 21-year-old Lamar Griffiths is still walking free exactly one year after his murder

“This is a complex and multi-faceted investigation and our enquiries over the last 12 months have been extensive,” DCI Bowell said.

“The investigative team has reviewed hours of CCTV footage, carried out house-to-house enquiries, executed warrants and followed up countless lines of enquiry to determine who is responsible for Lamar’s death.

“As part of this, a number of arrests have been made and two men have been charged. However, we believe that a number of suspects remain outstanding, and we also believe that crucial pieces of information are held within the community. Someone must know something.”

Earlier this month, Abdul Hakim, 24, of Spring Lane, Sheffield and Nasser Nashir, 32, of Kirton Road, Sheffield, were both arrested and charged with assisting an offender and remanded in custody. Another 25-year-old man is currently on police bail, after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

South Yorkshire Police would like to speak to the owners of the pictured vehicles and the cyclist as part of a renewed appeal to find Lamar Griffith's killer

Anyone able to provide information to South Yorkshire Police can do so anonymously, either directly to the investigation team, via the Major Incident Public Portal; or to Crimestoppers either at 0800 555 111, or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

