Multiple arrests have been made and two men charged in connection to the murder of Sheffield man Lamar Griffiths.

Lamar was shot dead in the passenger seat of a friend’s BMW at a car wash on Burngreave Road on March 29, 2022. No one has ever been charged with his murder.

South Yorkshire Police today revealed they had made a number of arrests in relation to the incident and have charged two men with assisting an offender. Abdul Hakim, aged 24, of Spring Lane, Sheffield, and Nasser Nashir, 32, of Kirton Road, were both charged after days of intense police activity in relation to Lamar’s murder.

Both men have been remanded to custody and Nashir will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court today.

The charges come as a result of officers and staff at South Yorkshire Police (SYP)’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) executed a number of warrants in relation to the murder investigation.

Officers arrested Hakim on Sunday, March 12, 2023, and arrested two other men, 24 and 25, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Wednesday, March 15. The 24-year-old man was released without charge and the 25-year-old was released on police bail.

On Thursday, March 16, officers arrested Nashir, alongside a 31-year-old man who was later released without charge.

The Senior Investigating Officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, said: “At the heart of this investigation is a grieving family we are committed to finding justice for.”

Lamar’s mother, Monique Bate, decided she wanted to tell his story and use it to combat gang violence and bridge the gap in male mental health provision. She said: “Six weeks after I buried him I decided I wanted Lamar to have a legacy. I want to turn his pain into power and his power into purpose.”

DCI Bowell said: “We are still urging anyone with information into Lamar’s death to come forward and speak to us. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 774 of 29 March. Dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.