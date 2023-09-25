Lamar Leroy Griffiths, 21, was shot dead as he sat at a Sheffield car wash on March 29, 2022. Now, 18 months on, his killer is still on the loose.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In March this year, several arrests were made in connection with the killing, but no one has yet been charged with Lamar’s murder.

Two men have been charged with assisting an offender, another arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder was bailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lamar Leroy Griffiths was shot dead in Burngreave, Sheffield, 18 months ago

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lamar was sitting inside a friend’s car at Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road when shots were fired.

Emergency services were called to the scene but Lamar was taken to hospital in a taxi before the police arrived. Tragically, Lamar was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Lamar Leroy Griffith was shot dead at a car wash in Sheffield in March 2022

He was not known to the police and it is believed the bullet was not meant for him. He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, his family said.

Police received reports of a white Fiesta on fire in Darnall on the night of the killing and it is believed the car was used in the gun attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, of South Yorkshire Police, said at the time: "We know two suspects ran from the Fiesta into the car wash and several shots were fired towards the BMW, fatally injuring Lamar."

In March, on the first anniversary of the killing, police released images of a cyclist and two vehicles they wanted to trace. Police believed these vehicles were travelling close to the Fiesta.

The images released were of a grey small car, a large light grey/silver pick-up truck and a man dressed in a bright green coat on a bicycle.

DCI Andrea Bowell said: "The investigative team has reviewed hours of CCTV footage, carried out house-to-house enquiries, executed warrants and followed up countless lines of enquiry to determine who is responsible for Lamar’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As part of this, a number of arrests have been made and two men have been charged. However, we believe that a number of suspects remain outstanding, and we also believe that crucial pieces of information are held within the community. Someone must know something.

"We are still urging anyone with information into Lamar's death to come forward and speak to us."

She said he had been on his way to visit his grandma when a gun was fired at a car he was inside at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said her son had been walking to his grandma’s, spotted a friend’s car at the Diamond Hand Car Wash, went over to see his pal and got inside his blue BMW

Minutes later – on March 29, 2022 – he was shot dead.

"That bullet was never meant for him," Monique said. "The shooter was aiming at that car, but he was just in the passenger seat."

She said Lamar had been "the light and soul of the family".