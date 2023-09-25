News you can trust since 1887
Lamar Leroy Griffiths: Killer who shot dead Sheffield man still walking free 18 months on

Lamar Leroy Griffiths, 21, was shot dead as he sat at a Sheffield car wash on March 29, 2022. Now, 18 months on, his killer is still on the loose.

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:40 BST
In March this year, several arrests were made in connection with the killing, but no one has yet been charged with Lamar’s murder.

Two men have been charged with assisting an offender, another arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder was bailed.

Lamar Leroy Griffiths was shot dead in Burngreave, Sheffield, 18 months ago
Lamar Leroy Griffiths was shot dead in Burngreave, Sheffield, 18 months ago
Lamar was sitting inside a friend’s car at Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road when shots were fired. 

Emergency services were called to the scene but Lamar was taken to hospital in a taxi before the police arrived. Tragically, Lamar was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital. 

Lamar Leroy Griffith was shot dead at a car wash in Sheffield in March 2022
Lamar Leroy Griffith was shot dead at a car wash in Sheffield in March 2022

He was not known to the police and it is believed the bullet was not meant for him. He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, his family said.

Police received reports of a white Fiesta on fire in Darnall on the night of the killing and it is believed the car was used in the gun attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, of South Yorkshire Police, said at the time: "We know two suspects ran from the Fiesta into the car wash and several shots were fired towards the BMW, fatally injuring Lamar."

In March, on the first anniversary of the killing, police released images of a cyclist and two vehicles they wanted to trace. Police believed these vehicles were travelling close to the Fiesta.

The images released were of a grey small car, a large light grey/silver pick-up truck and a man dressed in a bright green coat on a bicycle. 

DCI Andrea Bowell said: "The investigative team has reviewed hours of CCTV footage, carried out house-to-house enquiries, executed warrants and followed up countless lines of enquiry to determine who is responsible for Lamar’s death.

"As part of this, a number of arrests have been made and two men have been charged. However, we believe that a number of suspects remain outstanding, and we also believe that crucial pieces of information are held within the community. Someone must know something.

"We are still urging anyone with information into Lamar's death to come forward and speak to us."

Lamar's mum, Monique Bate, spoke about her son and his death in the aftermath of the shooting.

She said he had been on his way to visit his grandma when a gun was fired at a car he was inside at the time.

She said her son had been walking to his grandma’s, spotted a friend’s car at the Diamond Hand Car Wash, went over to see his pal and got inside his blue BMW

Minutes later – on March 29, 2022 – he was shot dead.

"That bullet was never meant for him," Monique said. "The shooter was aiming at that car, but he was just in the passenger seat."

She said Lamar had been "the light and soul of the family".

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 774 of March 29, 2022. Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

