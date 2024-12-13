A Rotherham man has been jailed following a police raid, during which several kitchen containers filled with drugs were discovered in his home.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drugs warrant was executed at a property in the Dinnington area of Rotherham, on June 11, 2024, following the collation of local intel.

Dealer Kyle Lewis-Rudge was arrested at the scene.

The drugs warrant was executed at a property in the Dinnington area of Rotherham, on June 11, 2024, following the collation of local intel. Dealer Kyle Lewis-Rudge was arrested at the scene | SYP/Adobe

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Inside a significant quantity of Class A and Class B drugs were recovered, including several bags of cannabis stored within mason jars. In total approximately £800 worth of cannabis was discovered and between £500 to £1,000 worth of cocaine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When questioned by officers, Lewis-Rudge claimed the large quantity of drugs were not going to be sold but were all for his personal use.

Read More Sheffield crime 2024: Worst 15 streets for shoplifting revealed

“Despite maintaining he was only a drug user and not a dealer throughout his police interview, the 24-year-old pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.”

Lewis-Rudge, of Lordens Hill, Dinnington, was jailed for four years, during a sentencing hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the sentencing, DC Henwood, officer in charge of this case, said: “Drugs and those who supply them are a blight on our communities. They cause premature death and perpetuate the commission of other crime types.

Read More Granville Road: Police issue update following crash near to Sheffield school which led to partial closure

“I am pleased that another drug dealer is off the streets, and I hope that this result sends a clear message to anyone else who thinks they are above the law that they will be caught and brought to justice.

“If you suspect drug dealing is happening near where you live, report it to us.

“Your information could lead to a harmful offender like Lewis-Rudge being taken off the streets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can contact the force online here Report | South Yorkshire Police, or by calling 101.

If you'd prefer to remain anonymous, you can report to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is a completely confidential service, and you will not be identified.