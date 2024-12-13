Kyle Lewis-Rudge: Smirking dealer found storing drugs in kitchen jars during Rotherham police raid
The drugs warrant was executed at a property in the Dinnington area of Rotherham, on June 11, 2024, following the collation of local intel.
Dealer Kyle Lewis-Rudge was arrested at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Inside a significant quantity of Class A and Class B drugs were recovered, including several bags of cannabis stored within mason jars. In total approximately £800 worth of cannabis was discovered and between £500 to £1,000 worth of cocaine.”
“When questioned by officers, Lewis-Rudge claimed the large quantity of drugs were not going to be sold but were all for his personal use.
“Despite maintaining he was only a drug user and not a dealer throughout his police interview, the 24-year-old pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.”
Lewis-Rudge, of Lordens Hill, Dinnington, was jailed for four years, during a sentencing hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.
Speaking after the sentencing, DC Henwood, officer in charge of this case, said: “Drugs and those who supply them are a blight on our communities. They cause premature death and perpetuate the commission of other crime types.
“I am pleased that another drug dealer is off the streets, and I hope that this result sends a clear message to anyone else who thinks they are above the law that they will be caught and brought to justice.
“If you suspect drug dealing is happening near where you live, report it to us.
“Your information could lead to a harmful offender like Lewis-Rudge being taken off the streets.”
You can contact the force online here Report | South Yorkshire Police, or by calling 101.
If you'd prefer to remain anonymous, you can report to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Crimestoppers is a completely confidential service, and you will not be identified.