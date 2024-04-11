Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield man who attacked his victim with a hammer and stole an electric bike alongside his counterpart have been jailed.

Luke Dabell hit the victim repeatedly over the head and in the ribs with the claw hammer, striking him at least twenty times and causing the visor on his bike helmet to smash off

The court heard how on July 29, 2023, Luke Dabell and Markel Brooks approached a man and woman as they were sat on an electric bike at the side of Midhurst Road in Fox Hill.

Investigations Officer Hannah Goodwin said: “Luke Dabell got out of the red Peugeot he was driving and approached the man, before putting him in a headlock and pushing his bike over.

“The victim attempted to keep hold of his bike, which was worth around six thousand pounds, however, this didn’t stop Dabell who went to the rear of his vehicle and took a claw hammer out of the boot.

“Dabell hit the victim repeatedly over the head and in the ribs with the claw hammer, striking him at least twenty times and causing the visor on his bike helmet to smash off.

“The woman was threatened by both Dabell and Markel Brooks afters screaming for help, and had her purse and house keys stolen.

After the victim had the bike forcibly pulled from him, Brooks (pictured) got onto the bike and drove it off, followed by Dabell in the Peugeot

“After the victim had the bike forcibly pulled from him, Brooks got onto the bike and drove it off, followed by Dabell in the Peugeot.”

Dabell and Brooks were quickly identified as the two people involved in the incident and arrested.

IO Goodwin added: “This was a frightening incident for the two victims, who were simply going about their daily life when they were both robbed and one of them was violently attacked.

19-year-old Markel Brooks (left), of Lapwater Drive, and Luke Dabell, 27, of Southey Avenue, were both found guilty at a trial in February of two counts of robbery. Dabell was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon

“We are committed to bringing offenders like Dabell and Brooks to justice and I hope the public are reassured by this result.”

19-year-old Markel Brooks, of Lapwater Drive, and Luke Dabell, 27, of Southey Avenue, were both found guilty at a trial in February of two counts of robbery. Dabell was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.