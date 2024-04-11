Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield bouncer who punched a club-goer, leaving him with a bleed on the brain, claims to have carried out the attack because issues with weapons being brought into the venue had left him in a ‘hypervigilant’ state.

Defendant, Adam Kandrac, was a door supervisor at Temple nightclub when he carried out the assault at the venue in the early hours of July 9, 2023, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

The victim arrived at the club on Queen’s Road with a group of friends at around 2am, prosecutor, Mahdev Sachdev, told the court.

Mr Sachdev said the venue’s bar manager claims the incident began when two door supervisors - including Kandrac - attempted to escort the victim, and his group of friends, away from the premises.

“Words were exchanged between various people, but it was hard to hear what was being said because the music was so loud during this time.

“Mr Kandrac is captured on CCTV throwing a punch to the victim with his right arm. The victim fell to the floor and was knocked unconscious.”

The victim was also seen to experience a ‘fit’ while on the ground, Judge Megan Rhys noted.

After the victim regained consciousness, he confronted Kandrac, aged 21, about his actions, and he claimed to have received information that he had a knife on his person, Mr Sachdev said. The court was told that the victim denies being in possession of a weapon.

Kandrac’s barrister, Richard Adams, described how in July 2023 - the month the attack was carried out - there was a ‘degree of hypervigilance as a result of weapons being produced and reports of a firearm - to the extent that door staff had to run and hide’.

Summarising the injuries the victim was left with, Judge Rhys said: “The emergency services were called. He [the victim] was taken to hospital. A scan revealed he had suffered a bleed on the brain, and had swelling and drooping to the right side of his lip and his cheek.”

In a statement to the court submitted two months after the incident, the victim described how he was continuing to experience problems with his memory, his ability to grip and hold items, and revealed he is worried about how his injury will continue to affect him in the future.

“I was assaulted by someone who was there to keep people safe and ensure people have an enjoyable time…door staff have a duty of care to people,” he said.

The victim also detailed how he is now fearful of going out, and no longer feels able to engage in social events.

Kandrac, of Wansfell Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, an offence of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

Mitigating, Mr Adams referred Judge Rhys to Kandrac’s pre-sentence report, in which the author described him as being ‘frank, contrite and remorseful’.

Mr Adams said Kandrac was ‘but 20-years-old’ at the time of the incident, and has since left both his job at Temple, and the industry entirely.

He told the court that Temple’s late licence, which means revellers can remain at the venue until 5am, meant staff often have to deal with intoxicated customers.

“Trouble - it would seem - was not uncommon,” Mr Adams said, adding that Kandrac had acted ‘instinctively’ when he punched the victim.

Mr Adams continued : “This individual found himself in a situation that was confrontational, a week after there was a serious confrontation. There was suggestion of a knife, and there was an unlawful and unreasonable reaction from Mr Kandrac.”

Mr Adams said Kandrac has caring responsibilities, both for his two young children and his siblings, the latter of which became necessary after both of his parents began to suffer from significant health problems.

He suggested all of those individuals would be detrimentally impacted, should Kandrac receive an immediate prison sentence.

Judge Rhys sentenced Kandrac to six months’ custody, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Explaining why she felt able to suspend Kandrac’s sentence, Judge Rhys told him: “Given your lack of previous convictions, your age and the circumstances of the offence, I’m satisfied that the risk can be managed in the community. There’s a realistic prospect of rehabilitation, and an immediate sentence would have a harmful impact on members of your family, for whom you care.”