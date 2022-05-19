Officers patrolling Andover Street in Burngreave yesterday stopped a vehicle and searched the car and its occupants.

Two blades and a quantity of Class B drugs were seized.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two knives and a stash of drugs were found in a car stopped by the police in Burngreave, Sheffield, yesterday

The five occupants of the car were all interviewed in relation to possession of drugs and weapons offences.

South Yorkshire Police said the car was stopped as part of Operation Sceptre – a week long operation targeting knife crime.

As part of the operation, officers are searching for people carrying weapons on the streets.

They are using knife arches and stop and search powers.

Officers are also searching areas of land where blades may have been hidden in a bid to reduce the number of weapons on the streets.