Officers patrolling Andover Street in Burngreave yesterday stopped a vehicle and searched the car and its occupants.
Two blades and a quantity of Class B drugs were seized.
The five occupants of the car were all interviewed in relation to possession of drugs and weapons offences.
South Yorkshire Police said the car was stopped as part of Operation Sceptre – a week long operation targeting knife crime.
As part of the operation, officers are searching for people carrying weapons on the streets.
They are using knife arches and stop and search powers.
Officers are also searching areas of land where blades may have been hidden in a bid to reduce the number of weapons on the streets.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know the facts about knife crime? Carrying a knife can land you up to four years in prison even if you don't use it!”