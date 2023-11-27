A man has been arrested after a woman tragically died in a car crash in Rotherham on Sunday night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has tragically died after a horrific car crash on a busy South Yorkshire road last night.

The woman was a passenger in a car which collided with parked cars on Kimberworth Road, Rotherham, at 11.36pm last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

South Yorkshire Police closed the road while the emergency services worked on the scene after the crash, and while expert officers carried out initial investigations.

This afternoon the force has issued a statement, saying: "Around 11.36pm yesterday (Sunday, November 26) emergency services were called to a collision involving a blue Volkswagen Passat on Kimberworth Road. It is believed that the car collided with parked vehicles, all of which were unoccupied at the time.

"The passenger of the VW Passat, a 47-year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers. "The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man, received non-serious injuries during the collision and was arrested for driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol." Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to assist with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident, to get in touch.