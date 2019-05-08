Have your say

The killers of two men who were both stabbed to death in Sheffield last year are still at large today as detectives continue to investigate the deaths.

Kavan Brissett and Fahim Hersi were both knifed just over five weeks apart, during a year in which there were nine fatal stabbings in Sheffield.

Kavan, aged 21, was stabbed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

Detectives investigating his murder are trying to trace 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall.

He is believed to hold vital information about the stabbing.

Farrah is said to know he is wanted but is actively evading arrest.

A warning has been issued that anyone found to be helping him faces prosecution.

It was recently revealed that on the night of the stabbing, Farrah attended the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital for facial injuries sustained during the same incident in which Kavan was attacked.

He returned to hospital the following morning but has not been seen since.

A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward is available for information leading to Farrah’s arrest.

Fahim Hersi, 22, from Broomhall, died after he was stabbed during a fight outside the cinema at Valley Centertainment on Friday, September 21.

Another man, aged 21, was stabbed during the same incident.

Fahim was stabbed when he and his friends arrived at the cinema to watch a film and clashed with another group of friends who arrived at a similar time.

Arrests have been made over both murders but nobody has yet been charged.

Anyone with information on either case should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.