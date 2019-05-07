Detectives release reconstruction of Rotherham murder victim’s last known movements

Detectives investigating the murder of a Rotherham mum whose body was not found for more than four months have created a reconstruction of her last known movements.

Alena Grlakova.

The naked body of Alena Gralakova, aged 38, was found concealed in a dried stream bed on land off Taylors Lane, Parkgate, on Monday April 8.

She was last seen just yards away near the Fitzwilliam Arms pub on Boxing Day 2018 and detectives believe she was killed on that day or in ‘late December’.

They have now released a reconstruction of the last time she was seen and spent time visiting pubs in the Parkgate area on Monday in the hope it will recall people’s memories from that night.

Police officers returned to Parkgate last night in a bid to trace people who may have seen a murder victim on the night she disappeared

Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton, who is leading the investigation, said: “I’d like to thank members of the public because as a direct result of the media appeal, we have had some really good information which is helping us piece together what happened.

“The investigation continues at pace and we still have a dedicated team of detectives working on the case.”

The detective said Alena was last seen wearing a thin black sweatshirt with ‘Little Black Sweat’ written on it in white, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the side and black flip-flops. She was also wearing clip-in hair extensions.

Alena was wearing a top like this on the night she disappeared

He said a flip flop was found by a member of the public on December 28 outside the Parkgate Inn pub on Broad Street, which he said he believed was Alena’s.

DCI Oughton added: “A lot of people will be able to remember what they were doing on Boxing Day and we know she went into the local pubs asking for a lift.

“Did she ask you for a lift? Whatever information you have even if you think it’s not relevant it could be vital to our investigation.”

DCI Oughton said the land was searched in February, and following a review, officers returned to the site earlier this month and found her body.

He said he was still unable to reveal how Alena’s body was concealed due to ‘operational reasons’.

South Yorkshire Police said the force’s professional standards department had been aware of the delay in finding the body.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 453 of April 8 or the incident room on 01709 443540.

Information can also be given, anonymously, to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.