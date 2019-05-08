Have your say

The driver of a van spotted ‘driving erratically’ on the M1 near Sheffield fled after a crash.

A passenger in the Vauxhall Combo van also fled the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the van was seen by witnesses driving erratically on the northbound M1 near Meadowhall overnight.

The van was then driven along the bottom deck of the Tinsley Viaduct before entering motorway again and crashing when the driver lost control.

The occupants of the van ran off towards the Blackburn area.