Teen accused of stabbing man in head to stand trial
A Sheffield teenager accused of stabbing a man in the head and being in possession of a firearm is to stand trial after he denied the offences in court.
During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court last month, 19-year-old Bassan Khan entered not guilty pleas to charges of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm; having an article with a blade or point in a public place; possession of a firearm and criminal damage.
Khan, of Wostenholm Road, Sharrow was charged in connection with an attack on South View Road, Sharrow on April 18 this year in which a 34-year-old man – Amar Ilyas – was stabbed in the head.
A trial date has been fixed for November 26 this year.
The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, released Khan on conditional bail until his next court appearance.
The incident Khan is alleged to have been involved with was reported to the emergency services on 2.35pm on Thursday, April 18.