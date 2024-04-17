Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who stabbed a Sheffield massage parlour boss to death still has nearly 30 years of his life sentence left to serve behind bars.

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court took less than three hours to convict Lee Fuelop, then aged 40, of murder back in 2018.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The killer was ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars. He is into the sixth year of his life sentence, meaning he has just shy of three decades still to go.

Killer Lee Fuelop was jailed for a minimum of 35 years forthe murder of a Sheffield massage parlour boss

Fuelop, formerly of Willow Garth, Wombwell, killed 73-year-old Jill Hibberd at her home on nearby Roy Kilner Road in May 2018.

Ms Hibberd ran the Fantasia massage parlour in Attercliffe at the time of her death.

Murder victim Jill Hibberd ran a massage parlour in Sheffield at the time of her death back in 2018

She was targeted by Fuelop, who was a well known drug user who often knocked on doors to beg for cash to fuel his habit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Ms Hibberd had been 'savagely and repeatedly' stabbed and her red Audi TT car was stolen.

Ms Hibberd sustained injuries to her face, neck, chest and limbs in the horror attack and was left with damage to her lungs, kidneys, heart, intestines and spleen.

Fuelop’s DNA was found at the scene and he claimed to detectives that he had visited Ms Hibberd's house to draw portraits of her dogs, but found her dead when he arrived.