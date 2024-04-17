Killer of Sheffield massage parlour boss still has nearly three decades left to serve behind bars
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man who stabbed a Sheffield massage parlour boss to death still has nearly 30 years of his life sentence left to serve behind bars.
A jury at Sheffield Crown Court took less than three hours to convict Lee Fuelop, then aged 40, of murder back in 2018.
The killer was ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars. He is into the sixth year of his life sentence, meaning he has just shy of three decades still to go.
Fuelop, formerly of Willow Garth, Wombwell, killed 73-year-old Jill Hibberd at her home on nearby Roy Kilner Road in May 2018.
Ms Hibberd ran the Fantasia massage parlour in Attercliffe at the time of her death.
She was targeted by Fuelop, who was a well known drug user who often knocked on doors to beg for cash to fuel his habit.
Sheffield Crown Court heard how Ms Hibberd had been 'savagely and repeatedly' stabbed and her red Audi TT car was stolen.
Ms Hibberd sustained injuries to her face, neck, chest and limbs in the horror attack and was left with damage to her lungs, kidneys, heart, intestines and spleen.
Fuelop’s DNA was found at the scene and he claimed to detectives that he had visited Ms Hibberd's house to draw portraits of her dogs, but found her dead when he arrived.