Hundreds expected at funeral of popular Rotherham teenager who died after hit-and-run
Hundreds of mourners are expected at the funeral of a popular Rotherham teenager who died after a hit-and-run.
Ryan Durkin, aged 15, was struck by a stolen silver BMW on Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, at around 11pm on Friday, April 19.
A black Seat Ibiza also travelling along Brinsworth Lane then collided with Ryan a few moments later as the teenager lay in the road.
The driver of the BMW failed to stop at the scene and Ryan lost his fight for life one week later.
Between 800 and 1,000 mourners are expected at his funeral tomorrow, with a ‘celebration of his life’ to he held at Magna in Rotherham at 11am.
There will be a private burial after the service.
Mitchell Hughes, 24, of no fixed abode, has been charged with causing a serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.
He has also been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding, relating to an incident on Friday, April 12, when the vehicle involved in the collision was stolen.
Witnesses to the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,099 of April 19.