Matthew Fisher, aged 30, was jailed earlier this month over the murder of his wife, who was also the mother of his baby daughter.

Fisher attacked 29-year-old Abi at their home in Castleford, West Yorkshire, and drove to a remote part of Barnsley, where he dumped her body. He left the couple’s six-month old baby daughter, Sydney, alone while he attempted to cover his tracks by concealing the corpse.

The killer later reported his wife missing to the police and posted on Facebook to ask if anyone had seen Abi, sparking a huge search involving police, friends, family and the local community.

Abi’s body was eventually found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near the village of Brierley.

Police uncovered Fisher’s lies after they tracked his car along the long journey to South Yorkshire using automatic number plate recognition cameras and his mobile phone signal. He had initially claimed he was asleep when his car was on the move, but his fingerprints were found on gaffer tape near to where his wife’s body was discovered.

Abi had been strangled and had injuries to her face, head and body. Evidence from Abi’s electronic devices found she had made recent internet searches, asking “why does my husband hate me?” and “is marriage counselling available on the NHS?”.

Fisher initially said he had no recollection of what had happened. He later admitted the couple had argued on the night of her death, claiming she had hit her head on a picture frame. He said she “lost it” and he then smothered her, but could not recall for how long.

Tensions had developed in the couple's marriage since the birth of their daughter, who was christened just days before Ms Fisher's murder, Leeds Crown Court heard. He said the argument happened after his wife had threatened to leave him.

Fisher was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of 15 years behind bars.

His victim’s family and West Yorkshire Police have both asked for the sentence to be reviewed on the grounds that it is too lenient.

A spokesperson from the Attorney General’s Office said: “We have received a request for this sentence to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision.”

The Attorney General’s Office can review very low sentences given by the Crown Court in England and Wales if they’re asked to.

Anyone can ask for a sentence to be reviewed - you do not have to be involved in the case. Only one person needs to ask for a sentence to be reviewed.

Requests must be submitted to the Attorney General’s Office within 28 calendar days of the sentencing.

