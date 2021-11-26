Bendall is accused of murdering a mum, her two children and one of their friends in an attack at a property on Chandos Crescent in September.

The 31-year-old, of Chandos Crescent, is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court today, Friday, November 26, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The bodies of Terri Harris, aged 35, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, were found alongside that of Lacey's best friend Connie Gent, 11, who had been on a sleepover at the house, on Sunday, September 19.

When will Damien Bendall appear in court?

Police made the discovery after responding to safety concerns.

Bendall, who has been remanded in custody at HMP Wakefield, was told at an earlier court hearing that a trial date of March 1, 2022, has been set.

He is due to appear today before Her Honour Judge Nirmal Shant for a plea and trial preparation hearing, with the court sitting at 10am.

Damien Bendall is charged with four counts of murder after the bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, plus Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, Derbyshire. He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing (pic: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

Terri Harris and her two children had recently moved to Killamarsh from Woodhouse in Sheffield, which is where Connie lived with her family.

The three children all attended Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, Sheffield.

Before that they were pupils at Woodhouse West Primary in Woodhouse.

Who was found dead and how have people paid tribute?

The families of Terri and the children paid heartfelt tributes in the wake of their deaths.

Jason Bennett, father to John Paul and Lacey, described John as his ‘mini me’ and Lacey as his TikTok queen, adding ‘life will never be the same again’.

Kerry Shelton, Connie’s mum, said ‘anyone who knows Connie knows just how special she is’, while Connie’s dad, Charles Gent, called her ‘an absolute superstar in every way’.

Terri’s parents, Angela Smith and Lawrence Harris, issued a joint statement in honour of their daughter.

In it, they said: “Our Terri, our daughter, our world, our everything. From the day she was born she was our princess and remained so until she was cruelly taken from us.